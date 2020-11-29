Carole Colbert
November 21, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - The home going celebration for Mrs. Carole Colbert will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave. The visitation will begin at 11:00am and the service will follow at 12:00noon. The burial will take place the next day, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the V.A. National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.