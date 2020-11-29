1/1
Carole Colbert
Carole Colbert
November 21, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - The home going celebration for Mrs. Carole Colbert will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at A.E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave. The visitation will begin at 11:00am and the service will follow at 12:00noon. The burial will take place the next day, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00am at the V.A. National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. A.E. Grier & Sons is serving the family.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
DEC
1
Service
12:00 PM
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
DEC
2
Burial
11:00 AM
V.A. National Cemetery
November 27, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers are with Her Family. Carole Lois and I grew up in the same Neighborhood. We also attended the same schools in Our Younger Days. She was always very nice and Kind. God Bless You Family.
Sylvia Cherry McManus
Neighbor
