Ms. Carole Grentzer Edwards, 77, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 15000 York Road, Charlotte, NC 28278.
Ms. Edwards was born June 7, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John William and Sara Elizabeth Bullock Grentzer.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Carole Edwards.
Survivors are her son Michael James Edwards; sister Elaine Grentzer Horack; brother John Elmore Grentzer (Marlene); grandchildren Amber Edwards, Kyle Edwards, and Carter Edwards.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church of Lake Wylie, 6031 Charlotte Highway, York, SC 29745.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Ms. Edwards.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Ms. Edwards.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.