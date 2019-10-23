Mrs. Carole Mills White, age 81, of Hyghbough St., Huntersville, passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at her home. Born October 16, 1938 in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Eugene Mills and Elizabeth Howell Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Wayne White; brother, Gene Mills; and daughter, Donna Carole White.
She is survived by her son, Terry Wayne White of Huntersville, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Amanda Chappell of Hickory, NC, and Elizabeth McDowell of Denver, NC; and four great-grandsons, Ellis and Davis Chappell of Hickory, NC, and Brody and Gianni Rende of Denver, NC.
Carole loved the Lord with all her heart and her family finds comfort in knowing she is now in His presence.
She enjoyed boating on Lake Norman and was a graduate of the Central High School class of 1957. She loved her dogs immensely and they were like her second children.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28203.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2019