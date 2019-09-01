Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Paxton Sleight. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Service 2:00 PM Southminster Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Paxton Sleight, 93, passed away surrounded by her family at Southminster on August 28, 2019.



Born Helen Carole Paxton in Widen, West Virginia to Flora and Hollie Paxton, she was always known as Carole. From an early age she learned the value and importance of family and education. Music quickly became the cornerstone of her life. Carole graduated as high school valedictorian and was the first female in her family to attend college. She graduated at the top of her class at the music college at West Virginia University then went to study opera at McClellan Studios in NYC. There she met Robert Sleight, her husband of 45 years. She became a music teacher wherever his Hospital Administrator career took them. She taught music to hundreds of students across the country throughout her career and was regularly recognized as "best teacher". Carole was always a soprano soloist at her church as well as interim music director.



After retiring with her husband to Arizona, Carole joined the Board of the Symphony of the West Valley, became Director of Chamber Music West, and served as President of the Sun City Chamber Music Society. She was also recognized for work with Rotary Ann's, and was invited to become the first female member of the Sun City Rotary Chapter, in which she was gifted a Paul Harris fellowship.



She moved to Charlotte in 2007 making her home in the Southminster retirement community, near her Charlotte family.



She is survived by her children, David Paxton Sleight (Sue), Betsy Sleight Deupree (Jim), and Kimberly Carole Sleight Lanphear (Tom); her brothers, Jim (Donna) and Ron (Carla); four grandchildren, Melissa Carole Sleight Moulton (Tim), Jeff Sleight, Jacquelyn Lanphear, and Maddie Lanphear; along with 3 great-grandchildren, Nora Carole, Lylah, and Willow Moulton. Her brother's, Harold and Richard, predeceased her.



Her service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 14 at Southminster. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Street, Southborough, MA 01772-2108; or Southminister Foundation, 8919 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210.





