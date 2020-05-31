Caroline Christensen Lemonds
1932 - 2020
Caroline Christensen Cloninger Lemonds of Charlotte passed on May 27, 2020. She is survived by her only remaining sibling, Clayton Christensen of Southport, NC, several nieces and nephews, and stepdaughter Teresa Broome.

Born June 13, 1932, to Bleeka and Emil Christensen of Charlotte, NC, she was the youngest of 9 siblings, grew up in Charlotte and attended Harding High School.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Blair Road Methodist Church. The family requests that memorials be made to Blair Road Methodist Church. A full obituary can be viewed at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service
5301 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 282123611
7045682106
