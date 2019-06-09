Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Darlington Eddy Miller died peacefully on June 2, 2019. She was born October 31, 1924 in Charlotte, NC to mother, Jessie Davis Darlington, and father, Henry Walter Eddy She had one brother, Henry Walter Eddy, Jr. who pre-deceased her. Caroline's father died when she was very young, and it was her stepfather, Frank Bayliss Crayton, a music and band teacher, who convinced Caroline to change junior high schools to play flute for the band that he was directing. It was at band practice at Alexander Graham Junior High School that Caroline first met a young trumpeter, Robert Evans Miller, son of Dr. and Mrs. Oscar Lee Miller. They were to become life-long sweethearts, marrying in September of 1943.



After attending Central High School in Charlotte, and a short detour to Converse College, Caroline eloped with Bobby in 1943, sending back to their parents a prophetic telegram that read "What God hath joined, let no man put asunder..." To that union eight children were born, five of whom survive: Lee Miller Atkinson of Greensboro, NC (John Atkinson), Robert Evans Miller, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia. (Helene Dubreuil), Lauren Miller Dover of Charlotte, NC (Allen Dover), Leslie Miller Webb of Charlotte, NC (Michael Jordan) and Patrick Calhoun Miller of Savannah, Georgia. Also surviving her are nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Caroline, with Bobby and their brood called the big white house at 825 Ardsley Road home where they welcomed countless friends, neighbors, strangers, and many, well-loved cats.



Above the kitchen door was hung the placard: "Many Grateful souls Were Restored Here In The Miller's Kitchen". Caroline lived her beliefs; and she believed that you have to do more than just open your front door.



Caroline loved her flute and continued to play as an adult in the Charlotte Opera Association, but more importantly she shared her love of music with all her children. She was both a devoted fan of tennis, and an avid player. In the early weeks of July, disturbing her while Wimbledon was on TV was a punishable offense. She believed in sharing what she had and worked for years serving the homeless on Tuesday's at St Peter's in downtown Charlotte, where she tended a never-ending pot of soup. She believed that right was right, and wrong was wrong and that Christ is a verb; she never hesitated to welcome the poor and excluded into her sphere of hospitality. She and Bobby were very active in the Charlotte NAACP, the Lutheran Human Relations Association, and many other political causes - Liberal Democrats to the core.



Caroline was a wonderful and loving mother to seven children. She did a graceful balancing act between her political activism and meeting the needs of her family. She taught us all (friends included) to live life boldly, to be humble, caring, to fight for what is right, and to be kind to all, always grateful for God's gifts.



Services will be private.



Memorials can be made to the Urban Ministry Center, P O Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231 or to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St, Charlotte, NC 28206.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Caroline Darlington Eddy Miller died peacefully on June 2, 2019. She was born October 31, 1924 in Charlotte, NC to mother, Jessie Davis Darlington, and father, Henry Walter Eddy She had one brother, Henry Walter Eddy, Jr. who pre-deceased her. Caroline's father died when she was very young, and it was her stepfather, Frank Bayliss Crayton, a music and band teacher, who convinced Caroline to change junior high schools to play flute for the band that he was directing. It was at band practice at Alexander Graham Junior High School that Caroline first met a young trumpeter, Robert Evans Miller, son of Dr. and Mrs. Oscar Lee Miller. They were to become life-long sweethearts, marrying in September of 1943.After attending Central High School in Charlotte, and a short detour to Converse College, Caroline eloped with Bobby in 1943, sending back to their parents a prophetic telegram that read "What God hath joined, let no man put asunder..." To that union eight children were born, five of whom survive: Lee Miller Atkinson of Greensboro, NC (John Atkinson), Robert Evans Miller, Jr. of Savannah, Georgia. (Helene Dubreuil), Lauren Miller Dover of Charlotte, NC (Allen Dover), Leslie Miller Webb of Charlotte, NC (Michael Jordan) and Patrick Calhoun Miller of Savannah, Georgia. Also surviving her are nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Caroline, with Bobby and their brood called the big white house at 825 Ardsley Road home where they welcomed countless friends, neighbors, strangers, and many, well-loved cats.Above the kitchen door was hung the placard: "Many Grateful souls Were Restored Here In The Miller's Kitchen". Caroline lived her beliefs; and she believed that you have to do more than just open your front door.Caroline loved her flute and continued to play as an adult in the Charlotte Opera Association, but more importantly she shared her love of music with all her children. She was both a devoted fan of tennis, and an avid player. In the early weeks of July, disturbing her while Wimbledon was on TV was a punishable offense. She believed in sharing what she had and worked for years serving the homeless on Tuesday's at St Peter's in downtown Charlotte, where she tended a never-ending pot of soup. She believed that right was right, and wrong was wrong and that Christ is a verb; she never hesitated to welcome the poor and excluded into her sphere of hospitality. She and Bobby were very active in the Charlotte NAACP, the Lutheran Human Relations Association, and many other political causes - Liberal Democrats to the core.Caroline was a wonderful and loving mother to seven children. She did a graceful balancing act between her political activism and meeting the needs of her family. She taught us all (friends included) to live life boldly, to be humble, caring, to fight for what is right, and to be kind to all, always grateful for God's gifts.Services will be private.Memorials can be made to the Urban Ministry Center, P O Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231 or to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St, Charlotte, NC 28206.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close