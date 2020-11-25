Caroline Towson Morgan
November 27, 1920 - November 23, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Caroline T. Morgan had the heart of an artist, whether she was painting pastoral scenes or living a life of quiet grace. With children at her side, she passed away on November 23, 2020, just 4 days short of her 100th year, and thankful for the blessings of family, faith, and beauty of the world she captured with watercolors.
Caroline was born November 27, 1920, in Baltimore, the third of four children of William O. and Caroline H. Towson. She was in 7th grade when an art teacher sparked an interest that would become a passion. After graduating from Maryland Institute College of Art, she attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine with a notion to be a medical illustrator, providing drawings for medical journals and the like.
One day, while enjoying a bag lunch outside the classroom, she met a med student who caught her eye, and vice versa. Dr. Jack C. Morgan and Caroline were married April 8, 1944. They shared 61 years that include golfing, enjoying family beach vacations, volunteering for a month long medical mission to Honduras and crossing the Atlantic on the QE2, followed by a flight home from Paris aboard the supersonic Concord in 2003, at the age of 83. Propped behind her bed at The Cypress of Charlotte retirement community was a life-size photo cutout of their wedding picture, a gift from the children for their 50th wedding anniversary. Jack was her true love and best friend - always.
Dr. Morgan's board certification for general surgery took them to several places before they settled in his hometown of Fairmont, WV. They spent the next 36 years raising three children (her Job No. 1), attending Christ Episcopal Church, and cheering on their West Virginia University Mountaineers. Caroline was always active in numerous volunteer and philanthropic organizations and captured several golf championships in her spare time.
Upon his retirement, they relocated to the eastern shore of Maryland, then 15 years later to The Cypress in 1999, to be closer to family. With her husband, then after his death, Caroline loved the warmth of the Cypress and all its activities. As always, she was content to paint, mostly in watercolor, landscapes, homes, dogs, birds, horses and flowers. She never wanted to stop, even to eat, when the spirit was moving her.
Painting, she said, helped her to cope with her loss.
Caroline is survived by three children, Caroline M. Taylor and her husband, Maurice G. of Huntington, WV; Jack C. Morgan, Jr. of Georgetown, SC; and Daniel H. Morgan of Tiburon, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, their spouses, and 16 great-grandchildren. Mema, as she was known, loved them beyond measure and was always there to encourage.
Preceding Caroline in passing were her parents, William and Caroline; and her three siblings, William O. Towson, Jr. along with his wife, Hannah; Paul H. Towson and his wife, Marjorie; Terry Towson Will and her husband, Dave; and Judy H. Morgan, wife of Jack Jr.
A private service for the family to celebrate Caroline's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church of Charlotte, the Reverend Joshua Case officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a small gift to honor Caroline can be made to Christ Episcopal Church in Fairmont, at 824 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554, where a private internment service will take place.
Caroline is deeply grateful for the love and care shown by residents and staff of The Cypress, as well as her Charlotte Christ Church family, plus all who helped make her last years comfortable.
What will we remember about Caroline Morgan?
Her quick laugh that made her seem younger than her years. Her firm opinions shared with grace and a faith that moved her late in life to talk to God. She'd ask for his help, knowing he would answer. And then there are all those paintings that hung in her home, and still hang in the homes of loved ones and clients: a Florida seashore on a rainy night, a snow-covered hay wagon, the award winning Bald Eagle, the banjo player and the favorite, her husband walking on an island beach looking toward a distant cruise ship after passing through the Panama Canal.
Caroline chose to see the beauty, and to share it with us. Her wit, charm, grace and loyalty will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service is taking care of the family. Online condolences can be express at www.throbertson.com
.