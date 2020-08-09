1/1
Carolyn Abercrombie Stewart
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Abercrombie Stewart, 86, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC July 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ralph McCall Abercrombie and Mamie Lucille Schenck Abercrombie. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Edward Stewart, Sr. and siblings, Ralph, Bruce, Louise, Carroll and Becky.

She was a graduate of Harding High School, class of 1952 and devoted forty-three years of her career to customer service at NAPA Auto Parts. Carolyn was fiercely loyal to her family and friends and a giving person to anyone she would meet. She loved and cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her "Memaw". She always assumed the best of others and was willing to share the word of God along with a compassionate deed. Each person that came to work on her house received her kindness along with a soda and bag of chips!

Carolyn was a wonderful baker whose signature dishes included family favorites such as homemade peach cobbler, as she had just made one the week before she passed. Her passion for nature was evidenced by the copious amounts of bird houses and feeders she had surrounding her home. She enjoyed watching the squirrels, birds and any other creatures that would show up to appreciate her labor of love. She took great pride in maintaining her garden filled with Elephant Ears, Boston Ferns, and various seasonal plants and flowers. Viewing butterflies and Cardinals out of her windows amongst these beautiful things sparked pure joy as they were her favorites.

Carolyn is survived by her son; Albert E. "Eddie" Stewart Jr. and his wife Amina; daughter, Sandra Fadel and her husband, Shea, all of Charlotte; granddaughter, Morgan Stewart and Zac Mann, grandson, Dylan Stewart and Fiance Anne Settlemyre, granddaughter, Alex Nelson and her husband, Eric, and grandson, Shea Fadel II; great-grandchildren, Cayson Stewart, Maverick and Olivia Nelson; sister, LaVerne Kiser of Charlotte; and a dear friend, Tracy Jones.

Graveside services will be private at Sharon Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
