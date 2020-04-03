Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Malpass) Canaday. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Malpass Canaday, age 86, of Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.



She was born May 22, 1933, in Wayne County, to the late Carl Malpass and Mildred Horne Malpass. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Edwin Malpass of Wilmington. She graduated from The Watts School of Nursing in Durham as a member of the National Honor Society of Nurses and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a Nurse, she was employed at N.C. Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. and The University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.



Carolyn served at First Baptist Church in Lincolnton as WMU President, Sunday School teacher, and Bible Study Leader. She was a past member of Covenant Bible Church. Since 1993, she has been a current member of the Associate Reform Presbyterian Church in Gastonia. She served on the first Board of Directors for the local North Carolina Symphony and was a past President of the Lincoln County Chapter of the North Carolina Symphony. She was also a past PTA President, past President and Secretary of Review Book Club, past member of The Board of Directors of Shepherds Way (Drug Abuse Board of Gastonia), past N.C. District Director of Lydia International (International Prayer Group), past local Chairman for the Museum of History Associates of North Carolina, and also volunteered with the Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Daughter's of The American Revolution (DAR).



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Maurice L. Canaday, Sr. of home; a daughter, Carla Canaday (Stewart) of Lincolnton; a son, Maurice Lewis Canaday, Jr. formerly of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Rachel Stewart Reinders, and husband Jurrie, Hailey Cornwell, and husband Jeffrey, McKenzie Lynne Canaday, Scarlett Lea Canaday; and great-grandchildren, Beau Alexander Reinders, Crew Jurrien Reinders, Quinlyn Doris Cornwell, and Owynn Elizabeth Cornwell.



She will be lying in state Saturday, April 4th from 12-4pm, for those who wish to pay their respects. (The family will not be present due to the current virus crisis). A private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Flowers are appreciated, but for those who prefer, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.



Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Canaday family.

