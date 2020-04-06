Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Caudle Hinds. View Sign Service Information Boles Funeral Home 425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue Southern Pines , NC 28387 (910)-692-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Caudle Hinds, 83, died April 1, 2020, in Pinehurst, N.C. She was born on March 26, 1937, in Charlotte, graduating from Old Central High School in 1955. Following a three-year courtship, she married Charles "Duke" Hinds on April 13, 1970. Until Duke's death in 2013, their marriage reflected their uncommon love and mutual adoration, rooted in their shared faith and inspiring to everyone who knew them. They moved to Pinehurst in 1988 to be closer to their daughter, Terry, and her family.



Carolyn was an incredible cook who found joy in cooking Sunday lunches - always featuring her famous macaroni and cheese - for her family. Her home was a place of warmth, welcome, and comfort. She will be remembered most for her quiet, unwavering faith in God and her abundant love for her family, who in turn loved their Gran with all their heart.



Carolyn was a longtime active member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, where she was involved for years in its Sunday school program and was an enthusiastic participant in Keenagers, its fellowship ministry for senior citizens.



Carolyn is survived by her brother, Bob Caudle, and wife Jackie; daughter, Terry Nordland, and husband Dan; step-daughter, Carolyn Galloway; stepson, Ron Hinds; grandsons, Matthew Kirby (Jennifer), Jacob Kirby (Carrie), and Stephen Kirby (Kara); step-granddaughters, Amber Copple (Doug) and April Holland; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Evan and Ryan Kirby; Riley and Reece Kirby; Greyson and Tyler Kirby; Anna, Ava and Jacob Copple; and Sophie and Luke Holland.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lomon and Ethel Caudle; her sisters, Kat Estes and Betty Bartlett; and her husband, Duke.



Funeral and burial services are private.



Memorial gifts may be made to the church's Keenagers program, C/O First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1066 Aberdeen, NC 28315.



Online Condolences may be made at



Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

Carolyn Caudle Hinds, 83, died April 1, 2020, in Pinehurst, N.C. She was born on March 26, 1937, in Charlotte, graduating from Old Central High School in 1955. Following a three-year courtship, she married Charles "Duke" Hinds on April 13, 1970. Until Duke's death in 2013, their marriage reflected their uncommon love and mutual adoration, rooted in their shared faith and inspiring to everyone who knew them. They moved to Pinehurst in 1988 to be closer to their daughter, Terry, and her family.Carolyn was an incredible cook who found joy in cooking Sunday lunches - always featuring her famous macaroni and cheese - for her family. Her home was a place of warmth, welcome, and comfort. She will be remembered most for her quiet, unwavering faith in God and her abundant love for her family, who in turn loved their Gran with all their heart.Carolyn was a longtime active member of Aberdeen First Baptist Church, where she was involved for years in its Sunday school program and was an enthusiastic participant in Keenagers, its fellowship ministry for senior citizens.Carolyn is survived by her brother, Bob Caudle, and wife Jackie; daughter, Terry Nordland, and husband Dan; step-daughter, Carolyn Galloway; stepson, Ron Hinds; grandsons, Matthew Kirby (Jennifer), Jacob Kirby (Carrie), and Stephen Kirby (Kara); step-granddaughters, Amber Copple (Doug) and April Holland; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Evan and Ryan Kirby; Riley and Reece Kirby; Greyson and Tyler Kirby; Anna, Ava and Jacob Copple; and Sophie and Luke Holland.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lomon and Ethel Caudle; her sisters, Kat Estes and Betty Bartlett; and her husband, Duke.Funeral and burial services are private.Memorial gifts may be made to the church's Keenagers program, C/O First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1066 Aberdeen, NC 28315.Online Condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close