Carolyn Cecelia Yeomans Church, age 84, of Sanford, NC, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 - The day that we honor mothers - at Central Carolina Hospital.
Carolyn was born in Elizabeth, NJ on March 7, 1936 to the late Clyde Dawson Yeomans and Wilma "Billie" Frances Maxwell Yeomans. Carolyn was a strong, independent woman; earning her Green Belt in Karate. She received a couple of Associate Degrees from the College of the Desert and Strayer Business College and once worked as a stenographer and worked for the Library of Congress. Carolyn was an active member of Turners Chapel Church.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 1/2 years Earl Vernon Church; daughter Jean Church Myers of Charlotte, NC; son John Earl Church and wife Julie of Bear Creek, NC; brother Clyde Dawson Yeomans and wife Sandy of Newark, NJ; two granddaughters Hannah Jordan Sikes and husband Casey; Whitney Myers Maness and husband Will; and four great-grandchildren Asher, Caleb and Mackenzie Sikes and Kensley Maness.
The family will receive friends at Turners Chapel Church on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (while practicing social distancing). A service will follow outside of Turners Chapel Church with Rev. Bruce MacInnes officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations, in Carolyn's memory, to Turners Chapel Church, 1344 Colon Road, Sanford, NC 27330. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 13, 2020.