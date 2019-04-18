Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Clark White. View Sign

Carolyn White, 75, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Charlotte, NC to late Carl and Dagmer Clark.



Carolyn was sassy, witty, hilarious, loving and an incredibly happy woman who loved life, her family and friends. She was a dedicated registered nurse for many years.



Carolyn is survived by son, Bradford White (Eleanor) and daughter, Meredith White (Erik Solberg); grandchildren, Emmett and Theo White; sister, Linda Reynolds and her cat, Princess.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday April 19, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service Pineville Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Entombment will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Charlotte.

