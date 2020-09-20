Carolyn O. Howie, 89, of Brevard, NC passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born September 8, 1931 in Asheville, NC to the late Zebulon "Frank" Osborne and the late Lorene York Osborne.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Parks Hunter Howie, Sr.; brother, Zeb Osborne; brother, York Osborne; sister, Sarah Osborne; and daughter, Sandra O. Howie.
She leaves behind, to treasure her memory, her six loving children; Jim Wolfe and wife Ellen; Beth Alexander and husband Don; Jeanne Howie; Rebecca Beard; Hunter Howie and wife Robin; and Tracy Howie. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jon Wolfe and wife Mandy; Mary Katherine Hale and husband Gordon; Justin Alexander and fiancee Dani Warren, Andrea McCumber and husband Jeff; Catherine Nielsen and husband David; Ben Beard and wife Taylor; Weston Beard and fiancee Jessi Grassley; Jesse Beard and Matthew Howie; nine great grandchildren, Jacob, Jared, Mia, Hannah, Abigail, Chandler, Parks, Logan and Thomas; as well as sisters, Janet Hoke and Linda Yandle.
Carolyn was a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a servant's heart and always helped those who needed special care. She was a dedicated member of Harrisburg Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was a great cook and loved taking care of her family. She kept a wonderful garden and loved tending to her flowers. Carolyn will be dearly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.
A graveside funeral service will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, September, 20, 2020 at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Andrea McCumber and Rev. Jeff McCumber.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transylvania Habitat for Humanity, 692 Ecusta Rd., Brevard, NC 28712; or the Sharing House, 164 Duckworth Ave., Brevard, NC 28712.
