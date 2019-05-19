Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Elizabeth Voliva Hawes, 98, of Charlotte passed away May 8, 2019. A native of Belhaven, NC, she was born on July 7, 1920.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stephen James Hawes, Sr.; her parents, Frederick Lemuel Voliva and Blanche Estelle Lupton Voliva; brothers, Frederick, Bernard, Edward and Howard Voliva and their spouses; sister, Ruth Voliva Mustard and her spouse; and her son-in-aw, John Gordon Aycock.



Carolyn was a member of Myers Park Methodist Church for over 70 years and she was a charter member of the P.E.O. Chapter E in Charlotte, which focuses on educational opportunities for women. She also greatly enjoyed her "lunch bunch meetings" with friends at Myers Park Country Club for over 60 years. Carolyn attended Atlantic Christian College and Lynchburg College and received an associate degree in Interior Design from Central Piedmont. She was involved in a variety of civic and other activities.



Survivors include her children, Peggy Anne Hawes Aycock, Dr. Stephen James Hawes, Jr. and his wife, Dr. Anne Colclough Hawes, Edmund Alexander Hawes, Sr. and his wife, Mary Catherine Akers Hawes; grandchildren, Stephen James Hawes, IV and his wife, Hillary DeHaan Hawes, Jonathan Colclough Hawes and his wife, Deborah Gonzales Hawes, Katherine Elizabeth Hawes Barbee and her husband, Brandon Patrick Barbee, Edmund Alexander Hawes, Jr. and Mary Melinda Hawes; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Slone Hawes, James Drexel Hawes, Natalie Elizabeth Barbee and Miles Jonathan Hawes. Carolyn is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





