Carolyn G. Ervin (1933 - 2019)
Carolyn G. Ervin, age 85, of Charlotte, NC died April 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2019
