Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Gailey Law. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Gailey Law, 89, passed away May 28, 2019 after suffering declining health for the past 6-7 long years. A graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Friday May 31, 2019 at Reidlawn Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Elsie Gailey, half-brother Wiley Gailey and half-sisters Ruby Gailey Logan and Ruth Gailey Ingram. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 68 years James L. "Jim" Law. Carolyn worked for Bellsouth for 25 years as a customer representative and enjoyed another 25 years as a realtor in Charlotte. Her special knack for dealing with and working with everybody she came in contact with, which meant she enjoyed and cherished each day she spent at each job. She enjoyed shopping and antiquing to excess as well!



Carolyn sorely missed the people and the satisfaction she enjoyed in her career after her inability to perform due to her declining health. She loved to travel and often said "she had been able to see more places and do more things than she ever imagined growing up in Reidsville."



Her smile and ready wit will be missed.



Memorials may be sent to: the Jim and Carolyn Law / Calvary Scholarship Fund c/o Rockingham Community College Foundation P.O. Box 156 Wentworth, NC 27375



Citty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Carolyn Gailey Law, 89, passed away May 28, 2019 after suffering declining health for the past 6-7 long years. A graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Friday May 31, 2019 at Reidlawn Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Elsie Gailey, half-brother Wiley Gailey and half-sisters Ruby Gailey Logan and Ruth Gailey Ingram. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 68 years James L. "Jim" Law. Carolyn worked for Bellsouth for 25 years as a customer representative and enjoyed another 25 years as a realtor in Charlotte. Her special knack for dealing with and working with everybody she came in contact with, which meant she enjoyed and cherished each day she spent at each job. She enjoyed shopping and antiquing to excess as well!Carolyn sorely missed the people and the satisfaction she enjoyed in her career after her inability to perform due to her declining health. She loved to travel and often said "she had been able to see more places and do more things than she ever imagined growing up in Reidsville."Her smile and ready wit will be missed.Memorials may be sent to: the Jim and Carolyn Law / Calvary Scholarship Fund c/o Rockingham Community College Foundation P.O. Box 156 Wentworth, NC 27375Citty Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close