Carolyn Hilker Adams, age 81, died on Friday, March 29, 2019. A Charlotte native, she was born on Christmas Day, 1937 to Elmer A. Hilker and Elizabeth DeRamus Hilker. Carolyn was an angel then and throughout her wonderful life.



She attended A.G., Myers Park High School (Class of '55) and graduated from Queens College where she was May Maid of Honor, and a member of Chi Omega. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church since 1960 and the Junior League of Charlotte.



Carolyn married George B. Adams, Jr. (G.B.) on G.B's birthday of February 13, 1960. What a perfect gift. They were inseparable and blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage. In 1965, they welcomed their son and only child, Bryan.



Those that Carolyn touched throughout her life knew what a beautiful person she was inside and out. She taught us all how to treat each other with respect and to love one another. Carolyn was a wonderful lady with Southern roots who embraced all those who surrounded her. She knew that every day was a gift from God.



Carolyn will always be remembered for her strong sense of values and deep Christian faith, happy infectious laugh, sense of humor and loving concern for others. Carolyn never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time ministering to her friends when they were going through difficult times and others in need.



Carolyn had a love of gardening with G.B., flower arranging, creative healthy cooking and being with friends swimming and exercising at the Park Road YWCA and Harris YMCA. Carolyn taught second grade at Sedgefield Elementary School for five years and ran a successful home mail order business for over forty years. Carolyn's special joy was spending time with Bryan and his wife Meg and their boys George and Charles in Charlotte and at their home at Litchfield Beach.



Carolyn demonstrated her faith, strength and courage during a long battle with hydrocephalus and lung cancer. She never complained and maintained a smile and positive outlook throughout this time. Carolyn and her enduring spirit will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.



Carolyn was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Peggy Hilker Noreen. Carolyn is survived by her husband, G.B.; and son, Bryan, and his wife, Meg, and their children, George and Charles.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 5th at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road in Charlotte. The family will receive friends in the Blue Room following the service. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the nursing staff of the Holly House at Southminster for the care they provided to Carolyn.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church or Hospice and Palliative Care - Charlotte Region.



Arrangements are in the care of Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service, (704) 752-7710.





