Wounded, Carolyn Iola Ingram Hicks entered this world on March 3, 1941, born with a cliff lip that required her mother Molly to feed her hourly with an eye dropper. Wounded, she departed this world on March 4, 2020, after putting up a feisty fight against Alzheimer's. But oh, the years in between!



She grew up in Charlotte, the much-loved baby sister of Betty, Dot, and Libby, and graduate of West Mecklenburg High School. She attended Gardner Webb Junior College, where a Gastonia boy, Phil, convinced her to date him-even though he was younger and played drums in a band. They married after three months of dating and celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in September 2019.



Carolyn was the No.1 cheerleader of her two children, Jeffrey and Sabrina, always letting them know how much she loved them and encouraging them to create a life that made them happy. She was also an accomplished lexiconnoisseur, most notably for her creation of the word "Wutsy"-which means if you mess up you have an unlimited amount of times to try again. The use of this word lead to many hours-long, laughter-filled games of Putt-Putt during family beach vacations and croquet after Christmas brunch.



When her children were older, Carolyn found she could no longer resist her calling to minister, so she started going on mission trips, traveling first with her family church, Calvary Baptist, to West Africa [Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) in 1983 and Togo in 1986] and then with Steele Creek Baptist Church to Germany (Wernigerode) in 1997. Her calling to minister was so strong that Carolyn decided to finish her studies at Gardner Webb, earning a B.A. in 1988, so she could go on to study at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, earning a Master of Divinity in 1990. She held a chaplain internship at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and completed her Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.



Ordained by St. John's Baptist Church in 1991, Carolyn became a hospice chaplain, where she strove to be a "wounded healer," using the understanding gained from her own healing to assist the healing in others, first with Gaston Hospice and later with Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte. In 2007, Carolyn counseled students after the shooting at Virginia Tech. She retired in 2012.



Carolyn is survived by her husband, Phil; son, Jeffrey (Shauna); daughter, Sabrina (Eddie); sister, Dot Cloninger (Earl); nephews David Cloninger (Mary), Rick Cloninger, Scott Cloninger, and Chip Price; nieces Paulette Gooden (Alan), Becky Cloninger, and Denise Renaud (Chuck); six grandnephews; seven grandnieces; 11 great grandnephews; eight great grandnieces; two grand-doggies, Enoch and Winston; and many yard kitties that miss her immensely. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Molly and J.D. Ingram; brother, David Ingram; sisters, Betty Bowers and Libby Price; niece, Suzette Bowers; and grandnephew, Casey Cloninger.



Wounded no more, Carolyn would have liked the idea of her loved ones celebrating her life, so her family invites you to attend a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at McLean Funeral Directors, 700 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC. Please plan to visit with the family directly after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's name to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or a .



