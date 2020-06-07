Carolyn Jane Frazier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Willowbrook in Park Pointe Village. She was born April 25, 1942 to Harry Strozier Kelly and Caroline Biggers Stone in Charlotte, NC.
Jane graduated from Harding High School in the class of 60. She graduated from Appalachian State with a degree in Mathematics and later received her Masters in Math from The University of South Carolina. Jane taught math in Belmont, NC and in Charleston, SC for many years. This was a labor of love for her. She always said that "she taught the students and the students taught me."
In 1983, she married Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Paul Jennins Frazier, Jr. (HHS '59) who was stationed at Charleston AFB. She and Paul were stationed in Guam and Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana where Paul retired after serving 31 years, and where they lived for over 30 years. She returned to Charlotte after her husband died.
Paul taught Jane to fish and hunt. She and Paul lived on 15 acres and raised sheep, goats, peacocks, ducks, and other animals. She loved to crochet, knit and was an avid reader. Jane loved life and she loved people and they loved her.
She is survived by her sisters, Harriet Kelly Frazier (Tony) and Katherine Kelly Berrier (Scott). Paul had two children that Jane loved as if they were her own; Paul Jennins Frazier III, his children, and Martha S. Frazier; two nephews, Michael A. Frazier, Jr. and Daniel K. Frazier; and many cousins.
The family would like to thank Providence Care Hospice for their loving care of Jane. They took care of her physical needs and truly cared for her.
Per Jane's wishes, there will be no service but the family will have a private gathering to remember her. There is a lot of love mentioned here and that was what Jane was about. Love.
Memorials may be made in Jane's name to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Condolences may be made to the Frazier family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.