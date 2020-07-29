Carolyn Jean Drury Vallejo passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 69 on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on February 19, 1951, as the third child of the late Marion Muhs Drury and the late Thomas Drury, Sr. She is survived by her devoted, Darling husband of 50 years, Armando Vallejo. She was the loving mother of Erin Jean Vallejo Maldonado (Diego Maldonado) and Alyce Cristina Vallejo (Hudson Tucker). Carolyn was the adored "Mimi" of Eliza Jean, Emerson Thomas, Amelia Jean, Emile Silvio, and the late Elianna Jean. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Drury, Jr, and her sister Susan Drury, and is survived by her sister Sharon Colomb (John Colomb), as well as several nieces and a nephew, aunts, and many cousins.
Carolyn was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised in Metairie, Louisiana. After her marriage to Armando on July 17, 1970, they lived for a year in Columbus, Georgia, while Armando was stationed at Fort Benning with the Army. They returned to New Orleans where their two daughters were born. When the children were still young, the family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. Throughout her life, Carolyn most loved being with her extended family. She shined as a mother to her girls, a teacher to many and served as a giver of love and light to her communities. A highlight for her family were visits between Charlotte and New Orleans. Her most beloved role later in life was being a "Mimi", spending endless days and nights with her babies. Her physical presence will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Weddington Chapel in Matthews, NC, Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11:30am followed by a Service and Burial. The family is accepting flowers and donations in her honor to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Flowers can be sent to 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Online condolences and live streaming services of the services can be found at www.heritagecares.com
