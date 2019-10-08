Carolyn Jeanne Caldwell, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was born in 1943 in Newton, NC. She earned her teaching degree in biology from East Carolina University in 1965 and began her long career teaching high school students at North Gaston High School. She was well thought of by her colleagues and Jeanne considered her students as her children.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Schrum Caldwell. Jeanne was a loving daughter, caring for her mother after her father died. She will be missed by many friends and neighbors.
A graveside service for Jeanne will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10am at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Memorials may be made to the Mary Elizabeth Schrum Caldwell Alzheimer's Research Fund at Duke University (www. [email protected]). Condolences for may be left at www.McEwenFS.Com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2019