Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Kukel Sharpe. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704)-983-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Kukel Sharpe, age 73, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020.



A native of Burlington, NC, Carolyn was born to the late Peter and Mary Fowler Kukel. She graduated from Walter Williams High School and Women's College (now UNCG). After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart L. Harold Sharpe, Jr. Together, for the next 53 years, they raised four children in Albemarle, NC. Carolyn was involved in volunteering for many organizations throughout the community and was known for her quiet service to others and her community. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.



She will be missed dearly by her loving husband, L. Harold Sharpe, son Lance (Stephanie) Sharpe, daughters Suzanne (Lee) Goins, Mary K. Sharpe, and Elizabeth (Leo) Hanus, and 10 grandchildren Hal, Joe, William, Carolyn, George, Grant, Lilly, Hank, Ben, and Margaret. The family wishes to thank their amazing group of friends for their outpouring of love, help, meals, prayers and gifts of kindness. Also, a special thanks to nurses at Atrium Health Stanly, Trinity Place, and at home for their skilled care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Stanly Community Christian Ministry, P. O. Box 58, Albemarle, NC 28002, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001 or First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle-Ministers Discretionary Fund, 126 West North St., Albemarle, NC 28001.



A Celebration of Life will be announced once the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sharpe family.



Online condolences may be made at

Carolyn Kukel Sharpe, age 73, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, 2020.A native of Burlington, NC, Carolyn was born to the late Peter and Mary Fowler Kukel. She graduated from Walter Williams High School and Women's College (now UNCG). After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart L. Harold Sharpe, Jr. Together, for the next 53 years, they raised four children in Albemarle, NC. Carolyn was involved in volunteering for many organizations throughout the community and was known for her quiet service to others and her community. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.She will be missed dearly by her loving husband, L. Harold Sharpe, son Lance (Stephanie) Sharpe, daughters Suzanne (Lee) Goins, Mary K. Sharpe, and Elizabeth (Leo) Hanus, and 10 grandchildren Hal, Joe, William, Carolyn, George, Grant, Lilly, Hank, Ben, and Margaret. The family wishes to thank their amazing group of friends for their outpouring of love, help, meals, prayers and gifts of kindness. Also, a special thanks to nurses at Atrium Health Stanly, Trinity Place, and at home for their skilled care and kindness.In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Stanly Community Christian Ministry, P. O. Box 58, Albemarle, NC 28002, Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001 or First Presbyterian Church of Albemarle-Ministers Discretionary Fund, 126 West North St., Albemarle, NC 28001.A Celebration of Life will be announced once the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sharpe family.Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close