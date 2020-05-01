Carolyn Long McCoy
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Long McCoy, 85, of Belmont passed away April 29, 2020. She was born September 8, 1934 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Gideon Henry Long and Callie Herrin Long. Carolyn graduated from Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Cramerton Clinic for many years. Carolyn lived in Belmont for a majority of her life and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Belmont. She enjoyed gardening and traveling and was a devoted health occupations teacher at South Point High School. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bill Todd of Huntersville; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Beth McCoy of Belmont; sisters, Ruth Goodman and Billie Anne Perrell; grandchildren, William, Ashley, and Daniel Todd, and Rachel McCoy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Daniel McCoy, Sr.. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 N. Central Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McCoy family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Evergreen - "A Quiet Place"
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
