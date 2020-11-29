1/
Carolyn McClendon Leonard
1939 - 2020
Carolyn McClendon Leonard
November 27, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Mrs. Carolyn Marie McClendon Leonard, 81, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Mrs. Leonard was born on November 6, 1939 to Arling and Edna McClendon in Cullman, AL. She worked at Charlotte Country Day School as an Elementary Science teacher, and was active at the Christian Help Center in Matthews, NC. Carolyn loved to travel and be active, especially going on walks. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends.
Mrs. Leonard is survived by her son, Michael John Leonard; daughter, Michelle Leonard Sims; brother, Bob McClendon; and grandson, Charles William Sims.
No services are planned at this time.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
