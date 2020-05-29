Carolyn Ann Phillips "Ann" HOBE SOUND, FL - Carolyn Ann Phillips "Ann" of Hobe Sound, Florida, age 74, died of cancer at her home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Ann was born in Newton, North Carolina on October 21, 1945, the daughter of Ruth and Henry Dimsdale. She attended Thornton Elementary School and graduated from Newton Conover High School. She went on to Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in English. Ann taught English writing skills as a graduate student at Appalachian before moving to Atlanta, where she taught language arts and reading to grades four through eight at St. Anthony's Catholic School. Ann met Joseph E. Phillips III while in Atlanta and they were married in Marietta, Georgia on December 12, 1970. Joe was drafted the next month into the Army. Ann eventually accompanied him to Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas where their first child was born, then on to Fort Sill Oklahoma and finally Wurzburg, Germany. After Joe's discharge the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where their second child was born in 1973. Joe's continuing education took the family back to Atlanta, and his later employment with Pratt & Whitney took them first to Connecticut in 1975 and then to Hobe Sound, Florida in 1976. In 1981 they welcomed their third child. Ann lived the rest of her life with her husband in Hobe Sound where she served her community in many capacities. She spent two years at Hobe Sound Elementary School as both a volunteer and temporary substitute teacher. She spent many years in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as her boys progressed through the organization. Ann was active in Saint Luke's Episcopal Church and earned 400 hours of Clinical Pastoral Education at Martin Memorial Hospital in 1988. She represented St. Luke's as a volunteer at Salerno Bay Manor for four years. She was instrumental in establishing the Jesus House of Hope branch office in Hobe Sound and served as its first manager. Ann was well travelled having lived in Germany and Puerto Rico, and visited Italy, Holland, Spain, Morocco, Australia, Scotland and Canada. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph E. Phillips III, her sons Joseph E. Phillips IV, Joshua Bernard Phillips, and Henry Jefferson Phillips, daughter-in-law Catrina, granddaughter Aurora June Phillips, her brother Thomas Dimsdale, sisters-in-law Susan Dimsdale, Becky Phillips, Laurie Hart, and Amy Phillips, nieces Sandy, Emily, and Elizabeth, and nephews Elliot and Sam. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date. Her ashes will be scattered in the Atlantic Ocean as she requested. Ann was an accomplished writer and left us this Haiku inspired by a recollection of her childhood: Crazy Quilt Childish fingers traced Patterns of the crazy quilt Covering the bed Patched together scraps Pieced into something useful Like fragments of life



