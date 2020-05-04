Carolyn Collins Powell April 7th, 1931-May 1st, 2020
On this beautiful day in May, the Lord called my beautiful grandmother away.
Away from this earth and the life she has known, to join Him in heaven where she can finally be at home.
Her time on earth has been gracious and long, special and precious like the tune to her favorite song.
To her family she was a unique, treasured treat, like the goodie bags she filled for her great-grandchildren to eat.
Her caring nature and quirky wit were endearing, like a story she had told a hundred times that you never tired of hearing.
We grieve her loss and will miss her so, but rejoice that she'll be in heaven with loved ones she knows.
Carolyn was born in Fort Mill, SC to Fred Davis Collins and Effie Ritch Collins. She graduated from Harding High School and Brevard College. She retired from Norfolk Southern after many years of service. She had been a member of Forest Hill Church since 1968. She was preceded in death by her husband Cole and her daughter Melissa Grier Davis. She is survived by daughter Susan Grier Baker (Bruce), granddaughters Brooke Fulton, Kate Legg (William), Dr. Emily Haque (Gibran), Whitney Brinly (Steven), Renee Lewis (Jim) and grandson Michael Baker. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Harper, Miles, Cannon, Fischer, Roisin, Tessa Lou, Allan, Flavia, Bain, Nolan, Greyson, Baker and Ava.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Powell.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 4, 2020.