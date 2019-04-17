Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn S. Deaton. View Sign

Carolyn S. Deaton, 77, passed away on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2019 at CMC Main Hospital in Charlotte, NC.



She was born September 9, 1941 in Rutherfordton, NC, the daughter of Roy Rucker Smith and Betty Miller Smith. After she graduated high school, she then went on to earn an Associate's Degree at Brevard College, and later moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Carolyn moved to Charlotte in 1964 where she could be closer to her ailing father. That year she met her husband-to-be on a blind date at the Open Kitchen on Morehead St. She married in 1967, had her first child in 1970, and her second child in 1972. Carolyn and her husband were business operators of a dry cleaning chain, Holiday Dry Cleaners, which opened in 1964 and closed in 2017. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband, Frank A. Deaton, and a wonderful mother to her two children, Tonya D. Denning and Frank Deaton II.



She was a loyal member of Myers Park Baptist Church and had many hobbies such as reading, needle point, crafting, and making jewelry.



Carolyn is survived by her son, Frank Deaton II of Charlotte; daughter, Tonya D. Denning and husband Joel Thomas Denning of Raleigh; and three grandchildren, Catherine Ann Denning, Ashley Elizabeth Denning and Rebecca Grace Denning.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Rd., Charlotte. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's wishes were to have memorials sent to the Joe Martin ALS Foundation in Charlotte.



Condolences may be offered at





Carolyn S. Deaton, 77, passed away on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2019 at CMC Main Hospital in Charlotte, NC.She was born September 9, 1941 in Rutherfordton, NC, the daughter of Roy Rucker Smith and Betty Miller Smith. After she graduated high school, she then went on to earn an Associate's Degree at Brevard College, and later moved to Washington, DC where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.Carolyn moved to Charlotte in 1964 where she could be closer to her ailing father. That year she met her husband-to-be on a blind date at the Open Kitchen on Morehead St. She married in 1967, had her first child in 1970, and her second child in 1972. Carolyn and her husband were business operators of a dry cleaning chain, Holiday Dry Cleaners, which opened in 1964 and closed in 2017. She was a loving and faithful wife to her husband, Frank A. Deaton, and a wonderful mother to her two children, Tonya D. Denning and Frank Deaton II.She was a loyal member of Myers Park Baptist Church and had many hobbies such as reading, needle point, crafting, and making jewelry.Carolyn is survived by her son, Frank Deaton II of Charlotte; daughter, Tonya D. Denning and husband Joel Thomas Denning of Raleigh; and three grandchildren, Catherine Ann Denning, Ashley Elizabeth Denning and Rebecca Grace Denning.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Rd., Charlotte. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC.In lieu of flowers, Carolyn's wishes were to have memorials sent to the Joe Martin ALS Foundation in Charlotte.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close