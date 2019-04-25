Carolyn Simpson Maund, of Augusta, GA, entered into rest on Monday, April 22, 2019 after a 6-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Carolyn, the older daughter of Robert Harwell Simpson and Mary Sellers Simpson, was born Tuesday, October 22, 1935. She grew up in Columbus, GA and Montgomery, AL, and attended Auburn University, where she served as President of the Women's Student Government Association and met and married her college sweetheart, Tim F. Maund. In July of this year, they would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.



In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her three sons and their wives: Mark T. Maund (Christie) of Augusta, GA, Mitchell M. Maund (Rebecca) of Montgomery, AL, Robert C. Maund (Mary Brooks) of Charlotte, NC and 10 grandchildren: Katherine, Mary Baker, Houston, Kirsten, Cameron, Landon, Paxton, Brooks, Julia, and Charles.



Carolyn was the embodiment of a servant leader. From the time she and Tim moved to Augusta in 1962, she was involved in the community. She was a dedicated member of St. John United Methodist Church, where she served as chair of the Bicentennial Celebration. She served as Director of the March of Dimes from 1975-1983. In March 1983, Carolyn became Executive Director of the American Red Cross-Augusta, a position she held for 20 years. After retirement, Carolyn co-founded Women in Philanthropy, which has grown to over 200 members and provides much-needed funds to help women and girls in the Augusta community.



A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Friday, April 26 at 3pm at St. John United Methodist Church in Augusta, GA, with a reception following.



The family will also receive friends on Thursday, April 25 from 5-7pm at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Home located at 214 Davis Rd in Augusta, GA.

