1/1
Carolyn Sells Salley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Carolyn Sells Salley, 84, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. A private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, at Sharon Memorial Park.

Mrs. Salley was born on July 16, 1936, in Richfield, North Carolina, to the late Albert H. Sells and Maggie T. Sells. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Salley is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Brunson M. Salley Jr., and siblings, George Sells, Jimmy Sells, and Roger Sells.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan S. Pope, son, Brunson M. Salley III (Suzanne), and granddaughter, Paris M. Pope. Also surviving are siblings, Sandy Maiden (Thomas) and Randy Sells (Jackie), and nieces and nephews, Kim Williamson, Jennifer Vanhoy, Lori Roach, Angie Lefler, Terri Byrd, Ashley Sells, Maggie Taylor, Mark Sells, and Madison Sells.

Carolyn was a beloved member of the Charlotte community. She was a homemaker and an interior designer. She excelled in everything she did, especially being a mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Carolyn Salley to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC, 28247. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling funeral arrangements. For more information and to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.heritagecares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved