Carolyn Sherrill

Carolyn A. Sherrill CHARLOTTE - Carolyn Arrants Sherrill, 81, of Charlotte, passed peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born February 12, 1939, in Bishopville, South Carolina. Carolyn was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Don who passed in 1971. She is survived by her daughter Leslie S. Edmond of Charlotte, her son Don W. Sherrill, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC and a long list of family and friends who adored her greatly. In a time where kindness is needed now more than ever, Carolyn offered hers daily and was known for her gentle smile and pure heart. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville.



