1/
Carolyn Sherrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn A. Sherrill CHARLOTTE - Carolyn Arrants Sherrill, 81, of Charlotte, passed peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born February 12, 1939, in Bishopville, South Carolina. Carolyn was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Don who passed in 1971. She is survived by her daughter Leslie S. Edmond of Charlotte, her son Don W. Sherrill, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC and a long list of family and friends who adored her greatly. In a time where kindness is needed now more than ever, Carolyn offered hers daily and was known for her gentle smile and pure heart. She will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House Huntersville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved