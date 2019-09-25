Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn (Krepp) Waddell. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Krepp Waddell, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC. Carolyn was born on July 26, 1936, in Franklin County, PA to Jack E. Krepp and Ida N. Kahler.



Carolyn graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, NC and retired after a long-time administrative career with J.A. Jones in Charlotte. She was a long-time member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAAP); served numerous leadership positions for the Charlotte Chapter and the NC Division. Carolyn was also a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Carolyn was an avid sports fan, attending Carolina Panthers football games and Charlotte Knights baseball games.



Carolyn predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth Edward Waddell, Sr., on February 2, 2019. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Edward (Eddie) Waddell, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, who graduated from Myers Park High School in Charlotte and works for Finish Master and is a Clubhouse Attendant with the Charlotte Knights. She is also survived by her two sisters, Mary Scherle and husband David of Ohio, and Karen Werstein and her husband Dan of Michigan, her brother-in law Colonel Ralph D. Waddell, Colonel Donald R. Waddell and his wife Sue, James F. Waddell and his wife Joyce; and sister-in-law Linda Waddell Sides and her husband Albert. She will be missed my numerous loving family members and friends.



There will be a visitation held Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm, at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC. A memorial service will be conducted at 2pm in the funeral home chapel and reception will follow.



