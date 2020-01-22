Carolyn Sigmon Hunsucker, 84, of Statesville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. She was born September 15, 1935 in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Luther Fred Sigmon, Jr., and Lola Mae Morrow Sigmon.
Carolyn was retired from BellSouth in Charlotte. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of her greatest joys was singing in her church choir.
In addition to her husband, Paul W. Hunsucker; she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Douglas Hunsucker,
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carol Hipps and husband Norman, and Rhona Houser; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont with Rev. Dennis Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3214 Catawba Street, Claremont, NC 28610.
The Hunsucker family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 22, 2020