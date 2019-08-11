Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carrie Gaither Foster Charlotte - Carrie Gaither Foster was born on March 23, 1951 in Charlotte, NC to Malachi and Mattie Gaither. She went home to be with the lord on August 5th 2019. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a child at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. She was united in holy matrimony to Robert Foster on August 24, 1968. Her love for Children and the Elderly lead her to work at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools as a Teachers Aide and School Bus Driver, and finally as a special needs transport Dispatch Manager and Driver for the handicapped and elderly. She had a passion for entrepreneurship. She owned businesses selling tee-shirts and special events merchandise, and selling antiques and collectibles. She loved going to yard sales and it was not unusual to see her anywhere in Charlotte, as well as South Carolina, Georgia, and even Pennsylvania, leaving smiles and friendships in her wake. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, siblings: Malachi Gaither Jr., Lorraine Watson, Bobby Gaither, Gene Gaither, and James Gaither. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted husband Robert Foster, Daughters: Kim Wilson (Brian), Lisa key, and son: Rob Foster (Kate), Five Grandchildren: Lauryn Carroll, Caleb Key, Maitlyn Key, Cortni Foster, and Robyn Foster, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at 11:00a.m., at Calvary Church (The Chapel 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226) Entrance 1 or 2. Interment is at York Memorial Park (5150 S. Tryon St. Charlotte, NC 28217).

