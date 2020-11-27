Carrol Dean Pate, Sr.
November 23, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Carrol Dean Pate Sr., 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Born April 17, 1939 in Gastonia, NC, he was a son of the late Harry and Goldie Ramsey Pate.
A 1957 graduate of West Mecklenburg High School, he retired from BASF Corporation in 1997.
Saved in 1959, Carrol was a faithful member of Living Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Nancy Pate; his 3 children, Dean Pate (Robin), Tim Pate and Becky Kirby (Reggie); 5 grandchildren, Chris, Hunter, Sierra, Aaron and Elizabeth; 3 great-grandchildren, Tucker, Jackson and Rylee Rose; and 2 sisters, Vivian Logan and Shirley Gatti (Lou).
Services are planned for 2:00 PM Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at Living Faith Baptist Church, 8600 Hood Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to "Little Lambs Orphanage of India" through the church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 27, 2020.