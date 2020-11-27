1/2
Carrol Dean Pate Sr.
1939 - 2020
Carrol Dean Pate, Sr.
November 23, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Carrol Dean Pate Sr., 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Born April 17, 1939 in Gastonia, NC, he was a son of the late Harry and Goldie Ramsey Pate.
A 1957 graduate of West Mecklenburg High School, he retired from BASF Corporation in 1997.
Saved in 1959, Carrol was a faithful member of Living Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Nancy Pate; his 3 children, Dean Pate (Robin), Tim Pate and Becky Kirby (Reggie); 5 grandchildren, Chris, Hunter, Sierra, Aaron and Elizabeth; 3 great-grandchildren, Tucker, Jackson and Rylee Rose; and 2 sisters, Vivian Logan and Shirley Gatti (Lou).
Services are planned for 2:00 PM Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at Living Faith Baptist Church, 8600 Hood Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to "Little Lambs Orphanage of India" through the church.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Living Faith Baptist Church
NOV
28
Service
02:00 PM
Living Faith Baptist Church
