Carrol Edward Amerson
June 25, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Roanoke County, Virginia - Carrol Edward Amerson, 77, of Roanoke County, Virginia, died early on Sunday morning, November 8, 2020.
He was born on June 25, 1943, in Hartsville, South Carolina, to Sarah and James Amerson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Sheila Helms Amerson.
Left to cherish his memory are Carrol's loving companion of over 21 years, Marcye Macomber Liken, and his faithful feline, Boo Kitty. Also surviving are his two daughters, Kimberly Hunsucker (Gary) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Amy Jones (Curt) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Cameron and Brandon Jones, Reagan, Devon and Logan Hunsucker, and Olivia Blair Jones; and great-granddaughter he never met. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Judith Smith; sister, Sandra Musselwhite (Jim); brother, Barry Amerson (Mitzy); and favorite aunt and uncle, Betty and Bobby Whittle of Sumter, South Carolina.
Carrol retired from Parsons Paper after many successful years of sales to printing companies in Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia. He and Marcye spent good times riding motorcycles with members of Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) Chapter K and co-founded the Star City PT Cruiser Club. They made many wonderful friends cruising up and down the east coast with sometimes 50 or more cars in a convoy. And then Parkinson's Disease took over. He will be missed by so many.
Carrol's wish was to be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina beside Sheila. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors as a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
