Mr. Carroll Franklin Abercrombie US Army Veteran 84 years of age born July,16,1934 passed away on July 13,2019. He is survived by daughters Kim Abercrombie Miller, Kelly Jeanean Abercrombie, sisters Carolyn Stewart, Laverne Kiser, granddaughters Shannon Dion, Blair Dion, Tracey Barwick, grandson Blaine Abercrombie and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, son Mackey Abercrombie, grandson Thomas Grigg, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. He was employed by Union Carbide for 25 yrs. and retired from Charlotte Douglas Airport. Also a charter member of Purcell United Methodist Church. He loved his family, talking, and pickling hot peppers. We will always remember his love for Chapstick. He will be greatly missed by us all. A special thanks to caregiver and friend Sue Nash. If you would like to honor him in any way please donate to your church or in his name.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 17, 2019