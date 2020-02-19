Ms. Carye "Sue" Sutton, 82, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in Concord.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home.
Ms. Sutton is survived by two sisters, Cherry Sutton and Anne Sutton, both of Charlotte; and brother, Steve Sutton of Kannapolis.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020