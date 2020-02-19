Carye Sue "Sue" Sutton (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
View Map
Obituary
Ms. Carye "Sue" Sutton, 82, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in Concord.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home.

Ms. Sutton is survived by two sisters, Cherry Sutton and Anne Sutton, both of Charlotte; and brother, Steve Sutton of Kannapolis.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Sutton.
