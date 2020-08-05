Catalina Robles "Kathy" CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Robles, died in her home town of Cardenas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico surrounded by family, where she loved the beauty and simplicity of life. Born April 30, 1943, Mrs. Robles was the daughter of the late Serafin Mendiola and Margarita Rodriguez. Catalina was born in Mexico and later moved to the United States with her late husband, Nemecio Robles Mendez. She had a love for the Lord and was a faithful founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was an active Eucharist Minister and active member of Adoration of the Saints Ministry. Along with many other undertakings of the church. Catalina is survived by four sons, Jose (Susie), Beto, Baltazar (Marlene), Jimmy (Allison), daughter, Angelica (Nick), Seventeen grandchildren, Twenty-0ne great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nemecio Robles Mendez, son, Hugo and daughter, Azusena. A Mass will be held on Monday, August 3rd, at 7:00pm, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 6212 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Catalina to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.



