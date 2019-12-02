Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Adele "Cathy" Harkey. View Sign Service Information Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home 515 North Elm Street Greensboro , NC 27401 (336)-272-5157 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine "Cathy" Adele Harkey passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, NC on January 7, 1949, to the late Harold and Rosemary Harkey.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, with Monsignor Marcaccio officiating.



Cathy attended St. Anns Catholic School, Myers Park High School and received her undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and masters from The University of Virginia. Always with a smile on her face, Catherine devoted her life to helping and teaching others. She especially loved helping children through her greatest accomplishment in life, her tutoring business. Catherine founded her company, Educational Consultants Inc., over 35 years ago and was still working with her clients up until the week she died. It brought her such joy. Catherine was also integral in founding a learning disabilities school in Durham, was a board member for many educational institutions and was an active member of St Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro. Many knew her for her notable laugh and positive encouraging manner. She always had a kind, positive word to say about everyone. She loved life, God, her family, the beach, fishing, and Tar Heels Basketball. She will be sorely missed.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Janet Harkey Penfield.



She is survived by her brother, Harold Harkey, Jr. (Deborah); nephew, Chuck Penfield (Jennifer); nieces; Wendy Penfield, Heather Harkey Barnett (Jeff), Jennifer Penfield Blamy (Dave); and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.



Online condolences may be made at

