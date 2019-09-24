Catherine (Cathey) Belk French passed away on Thursday, September,19, 2019. A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church, an inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate.
She was born on March 9, 1949 in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Bundy Farice Belk and Nancy Catherine Starnes Belk. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1967 and graduated with a BFA from Coker College in 1971. She also earned an Associate of Science degree from Wingate College, Wingate, NC. Catherine was a talented photographer, a gourmet cook, an avid tennis player, artist, Master Gardener, Level 1 Sommelier, choir member and a talented basketball player, a creative and fun loving person who will be missed by her many special friends.
Catherine is survived by her two brothers, Bundy Farice Belk, Jr. and Michael Eugene Belk; nieces and nephews and her friend and companion, the love of her life, Kit, her Cairn Terrier.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Springdale Hall Club, past president of the Camden Garden Club (2012-2014) and from 2014-2018 she was the talented creative director and fund raiser at the Steeplechase Museum in Camden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Grace Episcopal Church, 1315 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020, and to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.
