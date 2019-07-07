Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Bones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Nicholson Bones "Cathy" JACKSONVILLE, FL - Catherine (Cathy) Nicholson Bones died June 16, 2019, age of 87, at the McGraw Hospice Center/Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. She was surrounded by her family - Charles L. Bones (son), Connie A. Bones (daughter) Laura E. Bones (granddaughter). Unable to attend were Charles R. Weinert (grandson), Zachary N. Weinert (grandson) and Mary Catherine Bones (granddaughter). A Celebration of Life will be held in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 3622 Pickwick Lane, Charlotte, NC at 4:00 PM. Cathy will be placed in Camden, SC beside her beloved husband, Charles Eldred Bones III along with her mother, Wanda C. Harrison. She is survived by her brother and sisters, Joseph Nicholson, Lynn Nicholson Cornett and Aileen Nicholson Ashworth. Cathy lived out the last five years of her remarkable life in the care of her daughter at The Cove Residence/Memory Care Jacksonville Beach, FL. She enjoyed a full schedule of fun including daily devotionals, exercise class, parties, beach outings, happy hours, dinners with her grandchildren, visits from friends and family, beloved visits from Ruby, Bolt and Lucy the dogs, mani/pedis and her absolute favorite - spa treatments at the PVIC Spa in Ponte Vedra. Cathy was a giver until the very end. Her friends at her residence requested a memorial; they felt that strongly about how she impacted their lives. This memorial was the first that her activities director, Mimi, ever organized. Her friends repeated sentiments about how kind, caring and funny Cathy was, always thinking about others, helping where she could, making newcomers feel welcome and remaining grateful even through the inevitable pain of her last days. She was tireless in her passion for charitable work, gardening, dancing, and most of all - her family. As speaking was a struggle at the end I asked her what she wanted and her strained and whispered reply was "family and friends." She always knew what was really important. Rest in peace Mother. We love you and will miss you greatly.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close