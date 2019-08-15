Catherine (Crump) Burris

Catherine Crump Burris, 83, 7001 Ludwig Drive, Charlotte died August 10, 2019 at home. Daughter of the late Walter Crump and Flossie Mable Anna Scott Crump. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, Charlotte at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 7:00 until 8:00 pm. Survivors: daughters: Patricia Burris Best (Gary), Anita Burris Shoffner (Cyrus), and Angie Burris; sons: Walter Burris, Carvin Burris (Mary) and Terry Burris; brother: Paul Crump. Entombment at Forest Lawn West Mausoleum. Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
