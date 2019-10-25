Catherine Conner Stowe passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Kay was born in Pinehurst, NC, on July 1, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Leslie Eugene Conner and Catherine Buckner Conner. Following graduation from Hamlet High School, Kay attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA, where she earned a degree in English and Education. She taught high school English for several years. In every community she lived in, she was a committed volunteer for church and other civic organizations.
Kay fiercely loved her family. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe, in 1966, and raised three loving sons. Kay was never one to mince words, and always loved and cared for her friends with passion.
Kay is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Joe Stowe, Jr., of Matthews, NC; sons, Jay (Elaine) of Chattanooga, TN; Jim (Kristin) of Matthews, NC; and Graham (Jen) of Buffalo, NY; four grandchildren, Emma of Danville, KY, Caroline of Matthews, NC and Hank and Sammy of Buffalo, NY; and sister-in-law, Myra Stowe Jackson of Burlington, NC.
She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Lucy and Margaret Stowe.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, with reception to follow, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kay's name to Crisis Assistance Ministries, 500-A Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206, where she spent many years volunteering.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019