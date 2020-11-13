1/1
Catherine Gartner
1977 - 2020
Catherine Gartner
January 5, 1977 - November 8, 2020
Monroe, North Carolina - Catherine Marie Sloan Gartner, 43, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on January 5, 1977, daughter of the late Hugh Franklin Sloan and Mary Rea Sloan Kiser.
Cathy graduated from Sun Valley High School; class of 1995. She was a beloved preschool teacher, loving mother and wife and a devoted follower of Christ. She was determined, hard working, passionate and loving. She was family to many and a friend to all. Cathy was happiest when she was giving to others and serving her family.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Avenue, Monroe, NC. The family will visit with friends and relatives from 10:00 – 11:15 am prior to the service.
Cathy is survived by her husband, James, whom she married on April 14, 2001. She is also survived by her son, Hunter (17); daughter Mary Ellen (12); and brothers, Kenny and Danny Sloan and Mark and Lee Kiser.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Gartner family.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
