Catherine Gartner
January 5, 1977 - November 8, 2020
Monroe, North Carolina - Catherine Marie Sloan Gartner, 43, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC on January 5, 1977, daughter of the late Hugh Franklin Sloan and Mary Rea Sloan Kiser.
Cathy graduated from Sun Valley High School; class of 1995. She was a beloved preschool teacher, loving mother and wife and a devoted follower of Christ. She was determined, hard working, passionate and loving. She was family to many and a friend to all. Cathy was happiest when she was giving to others and serving her family.
A memorial service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Avenue, Monroe, NC. The family will visit with friends and relatives from 10:00 – 11:15 am prior to the service.
Cathy is survived by her husband, James, whom she married on April 14, 2001. She is also survived by her son, Hunter (17); daughter Mary Ellen (12); and brothers, Kenny and Danny Sloan and Mark and Lee Kiser.
