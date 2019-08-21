Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Louise Cowan. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Louise Cowan, 97, of Mt. Mourne, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Autumn Care of Cornelius. Born May 19, 1922, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse McNeely Cowan and Catherine Gouger Cowan. Catherine lived in the house where she was born in Mount Mourne until having to move into an assisted living facility at age 95. Catherine attended Mount Mourne School, and then high school in Davidson, NC. She took classes at Charlotte School of Business, and then worked for Olin Chemical Corporation for 44 years in Charlotte before retiring. Catherine played the violin and sang in the choir at Centre Presbyterian Church, where she was a life-long member. Catherine was generous, giving often to numerous charities, but also with her family. Having never married and no children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephews as her own. Catherine has one remaining sister out of a family of five, Margaret Rebecca Cowan, 92. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jesse McNeely Cowan, Jr. and Charles Robert Cowan; sister, Ruth Cowan Pierce and a nephew, Jon Randall (Randy) Cowan. Catherine is also survived by seven nephews and nieces, Claudine C. "Kathe" Hyman, Kerry B. Cowan, Judy C. Morrow, C. William (Bill) Pierce, Elizabeth (Beth) P. Manoso, Charles C. Pierce and Catherine R. Pierce; six great nephews; two great nieces; three great-great nieces and one great-great nephew. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Centre Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Dr. Robert M. Howard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Miss Cowan. Condolences may be made to the Cowan family at

