1/
Catherine M. Wilson
1922 - 2020
1/
Catherine Manus Wilson went to be with her Lord and Savior August 14 after 98 years of "a humble, content and godly life well lived," beyond what all who knew her say they have ever known in anyone else. Catherine was born in Charlotte NC to Beedie Louise Eason Manus and Vernon Manus married Lewis Wilson and settled in Davidson, NC where Catherine worked for and eventually retired from Davidson College. Catherine is survived by her two children, Steven of Whittier NC and Barry (Debbie) of Travelers Rest, SC, two grandchildren Lydia Wilson and Barry Jr (Jen), four grandchildren, Catherine, Holden, Wyatt and Ella, family-via-love Sherry Baldwin. The family will hold a private service but may hold another service at a later date. For full obituary or to pass along condolences to the family, go the Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home website: www.kepnerfh.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
