Catherine Mason Lyday died at White Oak Manor on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Dr. William Davie Lyday and Deborah Ann LeBaron Lyday having been born in Richmond, Virginia on June 1, 1959. She earned her high school diploma from East Mecklenburg High School and often times had a book under her arm as well as a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Brevard Lyday.
In addition to her parents, Catherine is survived by her sister, Anne Armistead Lyday; brother, Dr. William Davie Lyday, II; and aunt, Cartharine Steele and her husband, Major General Orlo Steele, USMC, Ret.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Manor, Christ Episcopal Church, or to a .
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the nurses and staff members at White Oak Manor for their care for Catherine. Services will be private. Hankins and Whittington served the Lyday family. For online condolences visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020