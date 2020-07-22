1/1
Catherine Paige Russell
1985 - 2020
{ "" }
Catherine Paige Russell passed away July 17, 2020.

Paige was the daughter of David P. and Cathy S. Russel of Safety Harbor, Florida and formerly of Charlotte, NC for many years. She was a graduate of Hickory Grove High School in Charlotte, NC. She obtained an Associate Degree from Central Piedmont Community College of Charlotte, NC.

Paige is survived by her brother, Matthew Russell of Palm Harbor, Florida. She is also survived by her grandmother, Cora Lee Smart-Crisco of Albemarle, NC; Aunt Jackie and Uncle Darrell Jernigan of Albemarle, and Uncle George B. Smart of Amsterdam.

Paige had a super sweet and loving disposition and will be missed by all who knew her. She loved physical fitness, running, walking and camping with her family and her dog, Rory. Paige was a Professional Home Organizer and she derived much joy from helping families to improve their homes. She loved children and she was a part time Nanny to many families in the Charlotte area.

A funeral service will be held at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM. A visitation for family and friends will follow immediately after the service.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Russell family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
