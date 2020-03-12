Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Tate Wilson CHARLOTTE - Catherine Tate Wilson of Charlotte, NC was called to heavenly rest on March 3, 2020. She was born September 7, 1927 to the late Oliver and Mary Tate. Born in Danville, VA, and later the family relocated to Gaston County Catherine Tate blossomed into our family matriarch. Mother Wilson, as she was affectionately called, was preceded in death by her husband, the late Deacon Sidney Wilson, daughter, Mother Barbara Butler, son, Terry Tate and her brother, Oliver Tate, Jr. She was a very proud mother of seven children, 21 grandchildren of which she included Andrea Boler, 32 great-grand-children, and 20 great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. In her eyes, no family was better than hers. She made a name for herself as church mother, missionary, hair stylist, interior decorator and so much more. She definitely leaves a legacy. Her memory and works will continue to live on. Our fondest memories of mother will include her love for attending church and wearing her church hats. Mother Wilson's celebration of life was Saturday, March 7, 2020.

