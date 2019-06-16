Cathleen O'Brien Merdick, 61, of Denver, NC passed away on June 14, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1957 in Fayetteville, NC to the late Paul Blenis and Bettie Smith Blenis. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Steven Poole; and brother, Kelly Blenis. Cathleen is survived by her husband, Kurt Merdick; brother-in-law, Brian Merdich; sister-in-law, Lee Merdich; pets, Kelly and Layla; and extended family members.
Cathleen loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at the ocean. She also loved animals enjoyed flying kites and fishing.
A gathering will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC.
Memorial Donations may be made to Lincoln County Hospice or the Humane society. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 16, 2019